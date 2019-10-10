Jets safety Jamal Adams wins appeal of fine for hit on Baker Mayfield

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (pictured) was fined $21,056 for a hit on Baker Mayfield in Week 2. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams won't have to pay a fine for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last month.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Adams won his appeal of a $21,056 fine for his hit on Mayfield in Week 2. The Pro Bowl defensive back called the league "a [expletive] joke" after he received the fine from the NFL.

"I told you if you just listened to me," Adams told reporters Thursday after practice. "I'm going to be completely honest and I'm going to tell you straight up: I knew I was going to win it because it was legal.

"I'm just happy it wasn't taken out [of my paycheck] because now I can spend that lovely money on my mother for her birthday. I'm excited about that."

Adams was penalized for roughing the passer after hitting Mayfield with his left forearm after the Browns signal-caller threw a pass outside of the pocket on third down. After the fine was handed down, Adams ripped the league on social media and insisted the hit was legal.

Through four games this season, Adams has recorded 20 total tackles, one interception, one defensive touchdown and three passes defensed.

The Jets (0-4), off to their worst start to a season since 2003, will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) on Sunday.