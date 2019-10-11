Packers RB Aaron Jones fined $10,527 for waving at Cowboys' Byron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on an 18-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was fined by the NFL for taunting Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones.

League sources told ESPN and the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Friday that Jones received a $10,527 fine from the league for waving at Jones on his way to the end zone last Sunday.

Jones wasn't flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, which came on his third touchdown of the game. The tailback tied a franchise record with four rushing touchdowns during Sunday's 34-24 victory over the Cowboys.

"I can't say it was worth it, but the picture is a dope picture," Jones said Friday. "I can't argue with that. I'm going to have that blown up one day in my house. I definitely got a nice picture out of it, but it hurts my pocket a little bit. I want that money."

Jones said he plans to appeal the fine, hoping it could be reduced since he is a first-time offender. After the win, he said he didn't even realize that he waved at Jones.

"Throughout the game it gets chippy, and I'm not a guy who starts talking trash," Jones said. "But once you start talking trash to me, I usually don't stop. I'm going to let you know when I make a play."

Through five games this season, Jones has 78 carries for 302 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also recorded 19 receptions for 150 yards.

The Packers (4-1) will play the Detroit Lions (2-1-1) on Monday night.