Patriots' Tom Brady eclipses Peyton Manning for second on passing yards list

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady moved into second place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list during Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

Entering Thursday's contest, Brady needed only 18 yards to eclipse his longtime rival and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. He came into the matchup with 71,923 career passing yards in the regular season.

Brady passed Manning with a 19-yard completion to running back Sony Michel at the 14:20 mark in the first quarter. The 42-year-old quarterback previously surpassed Brett Favre for the No. 3 spot in a Week 5 victory over the Washington Redskins.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees holds the top spot with 74,845 career passing yards. Brady trailed Brees by 2,922 yards entering Thursday's game.

Brady has recorded 90 career games in which he has thrown for 300 or more yards. Only Brees (116) and Manning (93) have more.

In the 2018 season, Brady became only the fourth player in league history to reach 6,000 completions, joining Brees (6,621), Favre (6,300) and Manning (6,125).

Through five games this season, Brady has completed 118-of-187 passes for 1,409 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.