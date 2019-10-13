Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets dual-threat record in win

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) dives for a first down against Cincinnati Bengals defender Clayton Fejedelem (R) during the second half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles for yardage against Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (R) during the first half Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson smiles after a 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson established a new record for dual-threat quarterbacks in the team's 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In the Ravens' win at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Jackson became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record over 200 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in a single regular-season game.

Jackson finished the contest with 236 passing yards and 152 rushing yards against the winless Bengals. The only other player to reach those marks was former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the 2012-13 postseason, when he tallied 263 passing yards and 181 rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson's rushing yardage total fell 14 yards shy of the single-game, regular-season record for an NFL quarterback. Former Atlanta Falcons dual-threat star Michael Vick had 166 rushing yards in the 2006 season against the New Orleans Saints.

After the team's victory over the Bengals, Jackson said it was "dope" to be mentioned with Vick following his record-setting performance.

"It's definitely dope, the guy you grew up watching all the time doing all this spectacular stuff, having my name mixed with his is pretty cool," Jackson told reporters Sunday.

With the win, the Ravens (4-2) remain atop the AFC North. Baltimore will play the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20.