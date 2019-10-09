Fantasy football: Week 6 tight end rankings

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Will Dissly, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Austin Hooper and Zach Ertz top my Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Greg Olsen, Mark Andrews, Jimmy Graham, Delanie Walker and Jason Witten round out my top-10 options for Week 6.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at your league's waiver wire or free agent pool if you need a replacement for your normal starter. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders players should be removed from your lineup, as those teams have Week 6 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Will Dissly has been one of the best tight ends in football this season. The Seattle Seahawks pass catcher has 262 yards and four scores in 2019 and looks like a favorite target for Russell Wilson. Dissly had a season-high 81 receiving yards in Week 5. He faces a Cleveland Browns defense in Week 6 that is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Dissly is my top tight end for Week 6 and should stay in your tight end slot, regardless of league size.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is my No. 4 tight end for Week 6. The Falcons are set to face the Arizona Cardinals, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Hooper only has two scores on the season, but had at least six catches in four of his five games in 2019. I expect Matt Ryan to throw all over the Cardinals, with Hooper on the receiving end of a lot of those passes.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is a TE1 for me in Week 6. Olsen's Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Olsen is my No. 6 option at the position. The Panthers star has two scores this season and went without a catch in Week 5, but I expect him to be much more involved in the game plan in Week 6. Keep Olsen in your lineup if your league requires starting tight ends.

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is my No. 8 option in Week 6. Graham has been targeted with regularity this season, especially in the red zone, but hasn't been able to secure more than two touchdowns. I think he gets into the end zone again in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. Detroit has yet to allow a score to a tight end in 2019, but I see the Lions defense targeting the Packers' other pass catchers, as well as emerging running back Aaron Jones. I expect Graham to get at least 40 receiving yards and he has a chance to score in this NFC North clash.

LONGSHOTS

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is my No. 12 option at the position for Week 6. I expect the Steelers to be trailing the Los Angeles Chargers in a lopsided matchup. McDonald hasn't seen a ton of targets this season, but should be much more involved in Week 6 as the Steelers will likely play a conservative game against the Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. McDonald is worth a look if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends.

Matt LaCosse is the definition of a dart-throw option in Week 6. The New England Patriots tight end is my No. 20 option at the position. He should only be in your lineup if you are in a very deep league. The Patriots will battle the New York Giants, a unit that ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to defending tight ends. I expect the Giants to concentrate on Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and the Patriots' pass-catching running backs in this matchup, leaving LaCosse free for Tom Brady targets. LaCosse is a TE2, but you could do worse if you are desperate at the position.

Week 6 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks at CLE

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

3. George Kittle, San Franciso 49ers at LAR

4. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

5. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at MIN

6. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at TB

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

8. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. DET

9. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at DEN

10. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at NYJ

11. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

12. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at LAC

13. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

14. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

15. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at JAX

16. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. PHI

17. Geoff Swaim, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NO

18. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. TEN

19. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

20. Matt LaCosse, New England Patriots vs. NYG