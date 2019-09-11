New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) had 92 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, his first game since the 2017 season. Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Le'Veon Bell top my Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, James Conner and Mark Ingram round out my top 10 options for Week 2.

Several players broke out in Week 1 and could have huge seasons. Some players who were expected to flourish failed to live up to expectations in the opening week. You should be patient with some of those players, but if you need help at the position, check out my add/drops article for Week 2. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly-involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara is my top running back for Week 2. Kamara piled up 169 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches in Week 1, but failed to reach the end zone. I think Kamara's brief touchdown drought will end in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams just allowed 209 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey in Week 1. I expect Kamara to get close to 200 yards, and he has a chance to get 30 points in this matchup.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell didn't show a lot of rust in Week 1, despite missing the entire 2018 season. Bell is my No. 5 option for the week and has reclaimed RB1 status. The Jets star had 92 yards from scrimmage and a receiving score in the season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. He should surpass those numbers in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, who just allowed 159 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to Derrick Henry in Week 1. Fire up Bell with confidence in this matchup, which could be a shootout.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Miami Dolphins were absolutely awful against Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, allowing an NFL-high 59 points. This week the New England Patriots come to town. I expect Patriots running back Sony Michel to shine in this matchup as the Dolphins scramble to defend the Patriots' cast of pass-catchers. Michel is my No. 8 option this week at the position and is in RB1 territory. Michel struggled in Week 1, but still led the Patriots in carries. This is a get-back-on-track game for the Patriots' running back. I expect to see a bulky workload and a few chances to score in this matchup. He should also get some garbage-time work as the Patriots drain the clock in the second half.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson was another player who didn't play to his draft position in Week 1. Johnson had 49 yards on 16 carries to open the season, but he should rebound in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. I have Johnson as my No. 17 running back for the week as he faces a unit that just allowed 174 yards and a touchdown to Colts running back Marlon Mack. Johnson is a great RB2 option for Week 2.

LONGSHOTS

Chicago Bears rookie David Montgomery had just six carries for 18 yards in Week 1, but I think better days are ahead for the dynamic playmaker. I have Montgomery as my No. 18 option this week as a boom-or-bust RB2 play. The Bears are facing a Denver Broncos unit that allowed the sixth-most rushing yards last season and allowed 85 yards and two scores on the ground to Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in Week 1. The Bears' offensive attack looked stagnant in Week 1, but I expect Chicago set the rookie loose Sunday in Denver.

Ronald Jones looked great in Week 1, averaging 5.8 yards per carry during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers. While he didn't start the game, he was easily Tampa Bay's best running back. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians should reward Jones with another decent workload in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers allowed 140 yards and two scores on 25 carries to Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown in Week 1. Jones should find some room to run in this matchup as the Panthers concentrate on the Buccaneers' passing attack. Jones is my No. 22 running back for Week 2.

Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at LAR

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. BUF

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

5. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. CLE

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at GB

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

8. Sony Michel, New England Patriots at MIA

9. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. SEA

10. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. ARI

11. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

12. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. NO

13. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at PIT

14. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at BAL

15. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at DET

16. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. KC

17. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions vs. LAC

18. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at DEN

19. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

20. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at NYG

21. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons vs. PHI

22. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

23. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

24. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

25. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs at OAK

26. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. CHI

27. Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins vs. DAL

28. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

29. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins vs. DAL

30. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at OAK