Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins stepped in for a game-high 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 after star pass-catcher Tyreek Hill left the game early with an injury. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas top my Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen and Adam Thielen round out my top 10 options for Week 2.

I also have a plethora of solid options listed in my top 50 rankings for the opening week of the season. If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass-catchers with great Week 2 matchups.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Week 1 included many breakout performances from the position, players like Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, DeSean Jackson and John Ross are up in my Week 2 rankings due to their performances in their season-openers.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones is my top wide receiver for Week 2. Jones is an every-week starter, so he should never be on your bench. This week he could have a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles allowed the third-most yards to opposing wide receivers in 2018. They began the 2019 season by allowing the seventh-most yards to wide receivers in a win against the Washington Redskins. The Eagles also allowed two touchdowns to wide receivers in Week 1. Jones has win-your-week potential in this matchup.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is a high-end WR1 for me this week with a matchup against the Washington Redskins. Cooper had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the New York Giants. This week he faces a Redskins defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in Week 1. The Redskins also allowed a league-high three scores to the position to open the season. I expect Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to stay hot in this matchup, resulting in a big day for Cooper. He is my No. 6 option this week.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is my No. 18 wide receiver in Week 2, landing in WR2 territory. Lockett had just one catch in Week 1, but it went for a 44-yard touchdown. I can see the Seahawks beating up on the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary in Week 2, with Lockett catching some deep passes from Russell Wilson. The Steelers allowed a league-high in fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in Week 1, surrendering 14 catches for 273 yards and three scores against the New England Patriots. Lockett has boom-or-bust potential, but he could win your week if you explodes.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is my No. 20 wide receiver for Week 2. The elite pass-catcher will likely move up in the rankings in the coming weeks, but he is a WR2 for me in this matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scorched the Dolphins defense in Week 1. I expect the Patriots to put up a huge point total in this matchup, with Brown getting integrated into the offense early. Put Brown in your lineup and enjoy the show.

LONGSHOTS

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams is my No. 35 wide receiver in Week 2. Williams took on a bigger role in the Raiders offense after the departure of Antonio Brown. Williams went off for six catches, 105 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. He should find plenty of room to operate in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Raiders to be trailing in this game and be forced to throw. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in Week 1. Look for this WR3 to have another high-volume day against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals speedster John Ross is another player in boom-or-bust territory in Week 2. Ross erupted for 158 yards and two scores on seven receptions in Week 1. I expect the Bengals to stretch the field again in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers allowed just 91 yards and a score to opposing wide receivers in Week 1, but were awful against opposing wide receivers in 2018. I see the Bengals going to the air a lot in this matchup, especially after an injury to starting running back Joe Mixon. Ross is my No. 42 wide receiver and is a low-end WR3 option if you are desperate at the position.

Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. PHI

2. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at NYJ

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. JAX

5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at LAR

6. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

8. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at OAK

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at DET

10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at GB

11. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

12. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams vs. NO

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs SEA

14. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. NO

16. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at PIT

19. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. NO

20. Antonio Brown, New England Patriots at MIA

21. Josh Gordon, New England Patriots at MIA

22. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions vs. LAC

23. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at GB

24. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles at ATL

25. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. PHI

26. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. JAX

27. DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles at ATL

28. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at MIA

29. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at NYJ

30. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. CLE

31. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at NYG

32. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at DEN

33. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

34. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

35. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. KC

36. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. ARI

37. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at DET

38. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. LAC

39. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at BAL

40. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. CLE

41. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos vs. CHI

42. John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals vs. SF

43. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at OAK

44. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

45. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at PIT

46. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at BAL

47. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

48. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. BUF

49. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. CHI

50. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU