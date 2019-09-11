Fantasy football: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (C) had two catches for 16 yards before leaving in the first quarter of a Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill is expected to miss at least one month of action after sustaining an injury in Week 1, which means it's time to find a replacement if you have him on your fantasy football team.

Sources told NFL Network that Hill's sternoclavicular joint injury is expected to keep him off the field for 4 to 6 weeks. The Chiefs do not plan to put Hill on injured reserve.

The star wide receiver picked up the collarbone injury in the first quarter of the Chiefs' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. He did not return to the game and was taken to a Jacksonville hospital.

Hill would have missed at least eight weeks if the Chiefs placed him on injured reserve. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro had two catches for 16 yards and a 5-yard run before exiting Sunday's game.

If you have Hill in your fantasy football lineup, he should go to your bench immediately. I have Sammy Watkins as my No. 8 option at wide receiver this week. Watkins is an elite WR1 until he proves otherwise. Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman should see an increased role in the offense in the absence of Hill. Hardman is my No. 43 wide receiver for Week 2, landing in WR3 territory.

If you need help at wide receiver after losing Hill, take a look at my Week 2 add/drops from the waiver wire. The Chiefs face the Oakland Raiders at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Oakland. The Raiders allowed 211 yards and a touchdown on 14 receptions to Denver Broncos wide receivers in Week 1.