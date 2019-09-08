Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) had two catches in the first quarterback before sustaining a game-ending shoulder injury during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill each picked up injuries during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

Mahomes exited briefly before returning to the game. Hill was ruled out for the game.

Mahomes -- the reigning NFL MVP -- took a hit and got his leg caught awkwardly between two defenders in the second quarter. He had to be helped off the field and had a limp. He returned to the game with his left ankle taped.

Hill picked up his shoulder injury after catching a pass on the right sideline in the first quarter. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackled Hill out of bounds before the receiver got up and was seen in noticeable discomfort. Hill winced and went to the sideline before being taken to the locker room.

Hill signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Chiefs last week. He had two catches for 16 yards before leaving the game. Mahomes completed 16 of 20 passes for 313 yards and two scores in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs led the Jaguars 23-13 at halftime.