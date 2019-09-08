Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill left Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being tackled by cornerback Jalen Ramsey. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was transported to a local hospital after leaving Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Hill, who was carted off the field and did not return to the contest, had a sternoclavicular joint injury. The team sent him to the hospital as a precaution.

"[Hill] had a sternoclavicular joint injury, which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum," Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said. "Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back. If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us, so we worry that there's more problems.

"His came back posteriorly and he didn't have any medical issues but we still transported him to Baptist Medical Center [in Jacksonville] and we turned his care over to Brett Frykberg, who is an ortho-trauma physician."

League sources told NFL Media that Hill won't require surgery, but he is expected to miss a few weeks due to the shoulder injury.

Hill sustained the injury in the first half when Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackled him near the sideline. The Chiefs' medical staff attended to him before he was carted off.

Before leaving the game, Hill had two receptions for 16 yards on two targets. He added one carry for five rushing yards.