Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson turned on the jets to score two touchdowns in his return to Philadelphia.

Jackson got behind the secondary of his former team, the Washington Redskins, on Sunday, and quarterback Carson Wentz found him for a 51-yard touchdown in the opening half.

The Eagles trailed Washington 17-0 late in the second quarter before Jackson jump-started the offense. The 32-year-old wideout burned Redskins star cornerback Josh Norman and hauled in the 51-yard strike to give Philadelphia its first touchdown of the game.

Later in the third quarter, Jackson raced down the field and found himself wide open again. Wentz delivered a pinpoint throw and Jackson cruised into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown.

Jackson's second score gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead, their first advantage of the game. Philadelphia went on to defeat the Redskins 32-27.

Jackson torched the Redskins, who he spent three seasons (2014-16) with, for eight receptions, 154 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team with 10 targets.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver hadn't played with the Eagles since the 2013 season, when he set career highs in catches (82), yards (1,332) and touchdowns (nine).