Fantasy Football: Week 3 running back rankings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs for five yards late in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on September 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara, James Conner and Dalvin Cook are my top three running backs for Week 3 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

Behind that deadly trio, I have Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley and 2017 rushing champion Kareem Hunt in my top five.

With players holding out, getting injured or underperforming, there will always be names lower in my rankings that also deserve to be in your team's starting lineup.

If you are needy at the position, check out my waiver wire add/drops for Week 3.

Here are my Top 30 options at the position this week.

FULL TOP 30 WEEK 3 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Kamara will get the rock for the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 as they face the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South skirmish. He is currently tied with Conner in fantasy points and should break loose again against the Falcons, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers through two weeks. While he hasn't provided much value on the ground, Kamara is making up for it as a pass catcher. Though two weeks, he has 165 yards and a score on 15 receptions, while plowing for 75 yards and two scores on the ground. I expect Kamara to help the Saints roll over the Falcons in this matchup.

Conner might be a sell-high on the trade market, but he is an elite option at the position as the Pittsburgh Steelers await the return of Le'Veon Bell. The sophomore back has also done a lot of great work as a pass catcher, in addition to his three scores through two weeks. This week he goes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2018. Tampa Bay also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in 2017. Conner is a great RB1 option until further notice, but should help you win your week in this green light matchup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cook is high on my list this week at the running back position. I'm expecting a huge day for most Minnesota Vikings offensive players in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, who arguably have the worst team in football. The Bills allowed the most fantasy points, touchdowns and yards to opposing running backs in 2017. They have allowed three rushing touchdowns through two weeks this season.

Giovani Bernard is my No. 13 option at running back for Week 3. The Cincinnati Bengals running back is a dynamic threat, known for his pass catching ability. He is in line for a bump in carries in Week 3 as Joe Mixon nurses a knee injury. He is also facing the Carolina Panthers in a game that I expect to be high-scoring. Bernard could be a great waiver wire plug-and-play if he was a free agent in your league. He is a high-end RB2 in this spot.

LONGSHOTS

New England Patriots running back James White is my No. 20 option at the position this week. White is staying on the field, which is what you want out of a Patriots running back, and producing when he gets the ball in his hands. Last week, White managed just 11 yards on four carries, but he salvaged his day with 73 yards on seven receptions. White is a great PPR play going forward and can be used as an RB2 in Week 3.

Can you say revenge game? Isaiah Crowell and the New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Crowell should find plenty of work against his former team, a unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs through two weeks. Crowell went off in Week 1 with 102 yards and two scores against the Detroit Lions. He was less efficient in Week 2, but I expect RB2 production in Week 3 from the veteran, who is my No. 21 option at the position.