Fantasy Football: Best Week 3 add/drops from waiver wire

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) reacts after a long run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Welcome to Week 3 of the 2018 fantasy football season. While it is still early in the year, there is never a bad time to improve your team.

If you started the season 0-2, your season could already be on the line. Going 0-3 is a tough hole to climb out of to start your campaign.

Draft day is just the start of your quest for fantasy football glory. You also need to put the work in when it comes to scooping up players from the waiver wire, making trades and trimming your roster in order to give yourself the best chance to win your weekly matchups.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 3

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Ryan Fitzpatrick, Blake Bortles; RB | Giovani Bernard, Corey Clement; WR | Antonio Callaway, Tyler Boyd, John Brown; TE | Jesse James; D/ST | Kansas City Chiefs; K | Dan Bailey

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco; RB | Aaron Jones, Latavius Murray, Javorius Allen; WR | Calvin Ridley, Dede Westbrook; TE | Ian Thomas; D/ST | Miami Dolphins

TOP DROPS

QB | Nick Foles; RB | Duke Johnson; WR | Mike Wallace, John Ross; TE | Cameron Brate

QUARTERBACK

If Ryan Fitzpatrick is still on your waiver wire, don't walk to put in a claim -- run. Through two weeks of the 2018 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gunslinger is the No. 1 quarterback. Fitzpatrick has thrown for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns in each of his first two games this year. You should hope that the "Fitz-magic" continues in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been gassed recently by opposing passers. Due to his recent success, Fitzpatrick is a top 5 option at the position until further notice.

RUNNING BACK

When a fantasy football running back goes down to an injury, there is always another player ready to take on the role. In Cincinnati, that player is Giovani Bernard. The pass-catching running back is in for a boost in workload entering Week 3, following an injury to starter Joe Mixon. The second-year back is dealing with a knee injury and could miss up to a month of action, giving room for Bernard to earn some more fantasy football relevance. Bernard's first matchup will be tough when it comes to finding running room against the Carolina Panthers, but I do expect a big receiving day from the running back. I'll have Bernard as a low-end RB2 this week in deeper leagues. He has increased value in PPR formats and can also be used as a flex in any format.

Corey Clement is more of a long-term play, but could be a huge pickup from your waiver wire. The Philadelphia Eagles running back is one injury away from a role in one of the NFL's best offenses. If you have the room on your roster, snag Clement and wait and see what happens in the Eagles' backfield.

WIDE RECEIVER

Josh Gordon is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns. Now the franchise will turn to young playmaker Antonio Callaway when it comes to big plays from the offense. Callaway is an interesting add in deeper leagues, but it might be too early to just shove him into your starting lineup. If you have a deep enough bench, he is still worth a look as he could prove to be a great bye week fill-in or a future home run gamble.

TIGHT END

Greg Olsen is out for the season. Now the Carolina Panthers turn to Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz to man the tight end position. I like Thomas out of this group. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound target had four catches for 14 yards in Week 3, but I expect his role to evolve some more. He is worth a look in deeper leagues that require starting a tight end. Don't start Thomas immediately as he is also a long-term play, currently dependent on matchup.