Carson Wentz named Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 starter

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes off his helmet during warmups prior to an NFL game in 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Carson Wentz has been medically cleared for contact and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson broke the news of Wentz's comeback on Monday when he met with the media.

Wentz posted a Twitter message on Monday, saying: "That 'I'm back' feeling." He included a video of himself celebrating on the sideline with teammates from the 2017 season.

"He has been cleared and we are all excited about that," Pederson said.

Pederson said "if he's cleared, he goes" when asked about the decision to start Wentz immediately.

"He's our guy," Pederson said. "We drafted him to be our guy."

Wentz will make his first start since being lost for the season during a Dec. 10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The 2017 MVP candidate had ACL and LCL surgery a few days later. Nick Foles -- who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in Wentz's absence -- posted a 78.9 quarterback rating while throwing one touchdown and one interception in two starts this season.

Pederson said Wentz won't have restrictions or limitations, but he will have conversations with him about protecting himself.

"In my mind, we all felt the same way: he's cleared, he's cleared. There is no need to hold back," Pederson said.

Foles posted a 98.8 quarterback rating in the Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in the loss, while being sacked three times.

Wentz had a 101.9 quarterback rating while completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2017 season.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Pederson's message of no limitations is the key for Wentz fantasy football stock owners. If Wentz can return to anything resembling his 2017 form, he is a top-5 option at the position moving forward. If you managed to skate through the first two weeks of the season with a capable backup, I would not hesitate to take him out and plug in Wentz immediately.

He will be a QB1 for me in this matchup against the Colts.

"He's excited, he's ready," Pederson said. "Our plan was in place, he understood it, he embraced that, and now he's ready."

The Colts and Eagles kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.