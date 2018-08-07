Former Indianapolis Colts and current Miami Doplhins running back Frank Gore (23) carries the ball up the middle for 9 yards during the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 6, 2015. Photo by Shelley Lipton/UPI | License Photo

Frank Gore has been rather impressed with fellow Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.

In fact, Gore went so far as to say that he understood the Dolphins' rationale of trading Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles midway through last season with Drake in the fold. Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards in 2016.

"I was like, 'Man, I kinda see why they traded Jay Ajayi,'" the 35-year-old Gore said, via the Palm Beach Post. "He's very talented. Jay Ajayi was a great back, too, but Kenyan is a very talented guy. He's smart. He can do everything on the field. I think that me and him can really help this team be successful this year."

Drake flourished in the nine games following Ajayi's departure, racking up 851 yards from scrimmage (619 rushing, 232 receiving) and four touchdowns.

Gore has trained with Drake in the offseason and sees plenty of ways he can help the 24-year-old progress in his career.

"I love it," Gore said. "That's the way I train. I train with younger guys in the offseason just to be honest and keep myself sure, to let myself know if I'm ready and will I be ready. If I can go compete with the young guys during training in the offseason, I should be fine during football."

Gore signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in March, returning to the city where he was born and starred at the collegiate level.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection rushed for 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns while starting all 48 games during his three years with the Indianapolis Colts. Gore has eclipsed 1,000 yards nine times, most recently in 2016.

A major milestone is within Gore's reach. He has rushed for 14,026 yards during his career and sits 76 yards shy of passing Curtis Martin for fourth place on the NFL's career rushing list.