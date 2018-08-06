The Oakland Raiders announced Monday that they signed free-agent cornerback Raysean Pringle and waived defensive back Shaquille Richardson with an injury designation.

Pringle joins the Raiders after spending his rookie season on both the Green Bay Packers' and Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squads in 2017.

A former running back and wide receiver at Southern Utah, Pringle appeared in 33 games and made nine starts for the Thunderbirds. In his four seasons with the team, Pringle totaled 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns on 228 carries. He also had 36 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown.

Richardson had been with the Raiders throughout the club's offseason program.

A fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2014, he has never played in a regular-season NFL game. He played in 27 games for Calgary in the Canadian Football League over the past two years before trying to make an NFL roster this summer.