Oakland Raiders head coach John Gruden answers questions at the Raiders Headquarters on January 9 in Alameda, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

In a somewhat surprising move, the Oakland Raiders released kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

Tavecchio replaced veteran Sebastian Janikowski in 2017 and made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra points. Tavecchio made 3 of 4 attempts from beyond 50 yards.

The left-footed Tavecchio was expected to be the Raiders kicker this season, but instead the competition for the job will be between Mike Nugent and Eddie Pineiro. Nugent signed a one-year deal with the Raiders on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders released punter Marquette King and traded return man Cordarrelle Patterson to the Patriots in other special-teams moves during the offseason.

If Tavecchio clears waivers, he will become a free agent.