Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley is likely facing discipline from the NFL after online court records revealed he pleaded guilty in June to three charges, including driving under the influence.

According to online court records from the First Judicial District Court of Pennsylvania, Worley pleaded guilty on June 18 to three misdemeanor charges of DUI, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest. Three other charges, notably a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license, were dropped.

Worley, 23, was sentenced to 72 hours in jail on the DUI but was credited with time served. He was given two years' probation on the other two charges.

Worley was arrested April 15 and charged with six offenses, including driving under the influence, possession of an instrument of crime and resisting arrest following an incident near the Philadelphia Eagles' training facilities.

The Eagles promptly released Worley after the incident when he was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking an intersection in Philadelphia.

Worley was acquired by the Eagles from the Carolina Panthers for receiver Torrey Smith at the start of free agency in March and was expected to add depth to their secondary.

Oakland signed him a week later.

Worley started 14 games for the Panthers last year, when he had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, one sack and 63 tackles. He has 152 tackles, three interceptions and 2.0 sacks in 31 career contests since being selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.