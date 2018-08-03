The Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played in Orlando, Fla., for the third consecutive year, the NFL announced on Friday.

The all-star game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 27, at Camping World Stadium, and will be televised by ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Tickets will go on sale in the fall.

"Hosting the event in Orlando has allowed us to expand the Pro Bowl into a weeklong festival that celebrates the entire football community," said Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's senior vice president of events.

Pro Bowl Week festivities will include the NFL Flag Championship and announcement of the winner of the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Players on the winning Pro Bowl team will be eligible to receive a grant from the NFL Foundation to support the high school or youth football programs of their choice.

"We're thrilled to welcome the NFL Pro Bowl back to our city and Camping World Stadium," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "The NFL returning one of its marquee events to our community for the third time solidifies our reputation as one of the premier sports destinations in the nation.

"Our city has embraced hosting the Pro Bowl and we look forward to welcoming the NFL's best back to Orlando in January."

The AFC defeated the NFC 24-23 in the 2018 Pro Bowl.