Former Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford (33) has signed on with the Miami Dolphins. Photo by Frank Polich/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase added a familiar face, signing running back Jeremy Langford on Monday.

Gase, current Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and Langford worked together with the Chicago Bears before Gase took the head coaching job with the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old Langford's best season was his first in Chicago in 2015, when the rookie fourth-round draft pick rushed for 537 yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries and caught 22 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown.

The following year, Langford suffered an injury that led to Jordan Howard seizing the job and finishing second in the NFL in rushing.

In 2017, Langford was let go by the Bears during the preseason and he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets on their NFL and practice squad rosters. He signed a futures contract with the Jets in January, but he was released before the 2018 NFL Draft in late April.

In 28 career games and five starts, Langford has rushed for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on 210 carries and caught 41 passes for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Langford will compete for playing time in a crowded backfield that includes 35-year-old veteran Frank Gore, Kenyan Draft, Senorise Perry and rookie Kalen Ballage. Other running backs on the roster are Brandon Radcliff, a practice squad player last year, and Buddy Howell, a rookie from Florida Atlantic.

The Dolphins are expected to keep 3-4 running backs on the roster and possibly one more on the practice squad.