Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (L) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (R) for a loss during their NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles on January 6, 2018. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that "I'd be surprised" if holdout defensive tackle Aaron Donald came to training camp Tuesday or shortly thereafter.

McVay doesn't expect Donald to be around for a while as the Rams and the Pro Bowler attempt to reach agreement on a new contract.

Donald, the 2017 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, reportedly is seeking a contract that would top the six-year, $114 million deal signed by Ndamukong Suh in 2015. Donald's salary this year is $6.892 million as part of the fifth year on his rookie contract.

Donald faces a Wednesday deadline to report and gain a year toward free agency.

"I don't think anything is going to change with that in the near future," McVay said. "I've had a little bit of dialogue with Aaron and we're hopeful that we'll get something done, but I don't think there's any realistic deal to August 7 being a date that changes anything. But you never know and things remain the same.

"I'm looking forward to trying to connect with him later on today and we'll see where we're at."

The Rams are practicing with the Baltimore Ravens this week in preparation for the teams' preseason game on Thursday in Baltimore.

Asked if the players discuss Donald's absence, Rams quarterback Jared Goff said, "Not really. I mean we've talked about it from time to time, but we don't focus on it. We're here with the guys we've got here, but we'd love to have Aaron as soon as that gets done. He's an incredible part of our team, incredible player, incredible person and someone we want here. But they're dealing with that and through good time hopefully they'll get it done soon."

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers has no clue when Donald might be back.

"Not really, man. I haven't had any contact because you kind of leave him alone when he's in the offseason," Brockers said. "I know he's working, I know he's grinding. No real contact.

RELATED Carolina Panthers LB Thomas Davis says he will return in 2019

"I know he's getting the work done, doing everything possible where he's in shape when he comes here. That's all I can look forward to, whenever he gets here, he's ready to roll."

Donald totaled 52 tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, a club-best five forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games last season.

The former University of Pittsburgh standout was selected first-team All-Pro for the third straight year and to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row. He has 148 solo tackles and 39 sacks since entering the league in 2014.