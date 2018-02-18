Patriots' Tom Brady lone player from 2000 NFL Draft on same team

With 39-year-old placekicker Sebastian Janikowski released by the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remains the final player from the 2000 NFL Draft on the team that picked him.

Other than Janikowski, defensive lineman John Abraham was the only first-rounder from the Class of 2000 to play until 2014, but that occurred with various teams after being picked by the New York Jets.

Among that year's quarterbacks, Chris Redman had the second-longest tenure behind Brady, 40, by lasting until 2011. Chad Pennington played through the 2010 season.

From the 2001 NFL Draft, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees is the lone athlete still active.

Julius Peppers, Dwight Freeney and Josh McCown are the last three active players from 2002. Nobody else from that draft played past 2014.

The first-overall pick from 2003, Carson Palmer, just wrapped up a long and productive career that started with the Cincinnati Bengals and closed with the Arizona Cardinals. Two other first-rounders, Terence Newman and Terrell Suggs, remain the only active players from that class along with third-rounder Jason Witten.

The 2004 draft has Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger as longtime starters and Larry Fitzgerald still a receiver with the Arizona Cardinals.

On average, NFL players have careers that last an average of only 3.3 seasons.