New England Patriots step up with bonus for DL Lawrence Guy

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 18, 2018 at 3:17 PM
The New England Patriots have a heart.

The team awarded defensive tackle Lawrence Guy $500,000 on a renegotiated salary bonus after the six-year pro came up just short of his playing-time incentive in 2017. He played in 54.8 percent of the defensive snaps, needing to play in 55 percent for the original $500,000 bonus to kick in.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Guy would have made the bonus if he hadn't been partly rested in the regular-season finale against the New York Jets, as he participated in only 27 of 59 snaps in a 26-6 victory.

Guy started 15 regular-season games in his first season with the Patriots. He made 34 tackles, including one sack.

New England signed Guy, a 2011 seventh-round pick out of Arizona State, to a four-year, $20 million contract in March.

