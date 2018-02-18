Tom Brady family Super Bowl LI ring hits record price at auction

A family version of Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI championship ring sold Sunday morning at auction for $344,927, the most ever for a football ring, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Rovell, who first reported the story, said the family version of the ring has 265 diamonds, as opposed to the 283 in the actual rings awarded to Brady and other members of the New England Patriots, with the number of diamonds referencing the team's comeback from a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta.

The ring, which has the same engravings, has an assessed value of $29,700 from its maker, Jostens, according to Rovell. The ring was sold by Goldin Auctions, which did not say how the ring was obtained, adding that the buyer wanted to stay anonymous.

The previous record for a football ring was $230,401, which was paid in 2012 for the Super Bowl XXV ring of New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

Rovell reports that the only piece of sports memorabilia to sell for more than Brady's family ring in the past 25 years was Mike Piazza's New York Mets uniform from the team's first game after Sept. 11, 2001. That uniform was sold by Goldin for $365,000 in April 2016.