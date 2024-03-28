'Emotional' Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Magic after quick Draymond Green ejection

Star guard Stephen Curry hit two clutch shots to help the Golden State Warriors secure a victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry said he was "letting out a little steam" when leading his Golden State Warriors to a win over the Orlando Magic in an emotional game that featured one of the quickest player ejections in recent history. He followed a dagger 3-pointer in the final seconds by performing his trademark "Night-Night" sleeping gesture celebration before kicking a chair near the end of the 101-93 victory Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. Advertisement

The theatrics were triggered by the close game -- as well as the ejection, which occurred after Warriors forward Draymond Green received his second technical foul after voicing his displeasure with a referee just 3:36 into game.

"Whatever we need to do to keep him on the floor and be available, that's what's got to happen," Curry told reporters, when asked about Green's ejection. "Especially at this point in the year. It was a tough way to start the game.

"But I am extremely proud of every single person who stepped foot on the floor and responded the way that they did."

Curry showed visible frustration with Green for the ejection and continued to express himself emotionally throughout the night. He went on to log 17 points and 10 assists. Curry made just 6 of 18 shots, but put the Magic away by hitting a layup and his decisive 3-pointer after the Warriors led by just three points with 101 seconds remaining.

"Steph is the ultimate competitor," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "It wasn't his best night, but he showed who he is by hitting the dagger on a night when his shot wasn't going. He was emotional because our team needed the win."

The game featured just two lead changes and was tied twice. The Warriors outscored the Magic 54-48 in the paint and led by as many as 17 points. They held a 52-39 edge in rebounding.

Curry failed to score in the first quarter. Fellow Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored seven points to help his team outscore the Magic 27-11 in the frame.

The Magic responded by outscoring the Warriors 26-18 in the second, but still trailed 45-37 at the break. They also outscored the Warriors 29-27 in the third and trimmed the deficit more throughout the fourth. Magic guard Cole Anthony, who scored 27 off the bench, cut the Warriors lead to 94-93 with 2:41 remaining. The Warriors answered with seven unanswered, including five from Curry, to end the game.

Forward Andrew Wiggins paced the Warriors with 23 points.Thompson chipped in 15 in the victory. Magic forward Paolo Banchero totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Green logged three rebounds and one assist, while missing his lone shot attempt, in his 3:36 of action. The veteran forward has been ejected a career-high four times this season. His 19 career ejections are the second-most in NBA history, trailing only Rasheed Wallace (25).

The Warriors (38-34) sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. At the end of the regular season, teams seeded No. 7 through No. 10 in each conference will earn a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament to claim the final two postseason spots.

The Warriors will battle the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Charlotte, N.C. They have 10 regular-season games remaining.