Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics

March 4 (UPI) -- Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will "flush it down the toilet" and try to move on from a historic 52-point blowout loss to the smoldering Boston Celtics, the coach told reporters. The Celtics made 55.2% of their shots, including 51% (25-49) from 3-point range, in the 140-88 victory Sunday at TD Garden in Boston. The win was their third this season by at least 50 points, setting an NBA record for the most in a single season. Advertisement

Green totaled six points for the Warriors. Fellow Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry chipped in just six and four points, respectively. Curry, widely regarded as the best 3-point shooter in NBA history, went 0 for 9 from downtown.

"You flush it down the toilet," Kerr said at his postgame news conference. "We had a great road trip, 3-1. We've had a million games. Boston was amazing. We weren't beating them.

"We'll head home and get ready for Wednesday."

The Celtics, who possess the best record (48-12) in the NBA, outscored the Warriors 42-12 in the paint and led by as many as 56 points. Jaylen Brown scored 19 of his 29 points in the first quarter for the Celtics. Fellow All-Star forward Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 27 in the second.

The Celtics' 82-38 lead through two quarters set a record for the largest halftime advantage (44 points) in franchise history. Boston outscored the Warriors 58-50 in the second half.

Brown, Tatum and the Celtics starters didn't play in the fourth quarter. Curry, Thompson and Warriors forward Draymond Green did not play in the second half.

"Give them credit," Curry said of the Celtics. "They came out and whooped us from the jump. It was one of those perfect storms of just a rough night on our end and them taking it to us."

Green told reporters that the Warriors implemented their defensive strategy "like 15 minutes before" they took the floor at TD Garden.

"I don't necessarily think we put together a full defensive strategy to debate on what they were doing with their offense and how to stop it," Green said.

The Warriors (32-28) will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday in San Francisco. The Bucks (40-21) own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and are on a five-game winning streak

The Celtics, who are on an 11-game winning streak, will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cleveland.