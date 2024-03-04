Trending
Advertisement
NBA
March 4, 2024 / 9:16 AM

Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics

By Alex Butler
Head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will attempt to move on from a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Boston. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 5 | Head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will attempt to move on from a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Boston. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will "flush it down the toilet" and try to move on from a historic 52-point blowout loss to the smoldering Boston Celtics, the coach told reporters.

The Celtics made 55.2% of their shots, including 51% (25-49) from 3-point range, in the 140-88 victory Sunday at TD Garden in Boston. The win was their third this season by at least 50 points, setting an NBA record for the most in a single season.

Advertisement

Green totaled six points for the Warriors. Fellow Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry chipped in just six and four points, respectively. Curry, widely regarded as the best 3-point shooter in NBA history, went 0 for 9 from downtown.

"You flush it down the toilet," Kerr said at his postgame news conference. "We had a great road trip, 3-1. We've had a million games. Boston was amazing. We weren't beating them.

Related

"We'll head home and get ready for Wednesday."

Advertisement

The Celtics, who possess the best record (48-12) in the NBA, outscored the Warriors 42-12 in the paint and led by as many as 56 points. Jaylen Brown scored 19 of his 29 points in the first quarter for the Celtics. Fellow All-Star forward Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 27 in the second.

The Celtics' 82-38 lead through two quarters set a record for the largest halftime advantage (44 points) in franchise history. Boston outscored the Warriors 58-50 in the second half.

Brown, Tatum and the Celtics starters didn't play in the fourth quarter. Curry, Thompson and Warriors forward Draymond Green did not play in the second half.

"Give them credit," Curry said of the Celtics. "They came out and whooped us from the jump. It was one of those perfect storms of just a rough night on our end and them taking it to us."

Green told reporters that the Warriors implemented their defensive strategy "like 15 minutes before" they took the floor at TD Garden.

"I don't necessarily think we put together a full defensive strategy to debate on what they were doing with their offense and how to stop it," Green said.

Advertisement

The Warriors (32-28) will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday in San Francisco. The Bucks (40-21) own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and are on a five-game winning streak

The Celtics, who are on an 11-game winning streak, will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cleveland.

Latest Headlines

LeBron James tops 40,000 points
NBA // 18 hours ago
LeBron James tops 40,000 points
March 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers basketball icon LeBron James reached 40,000 points Saturday night in his 21st NBA season, aiming to put the all-time scoring record beyond reach, and has no plans to retire.
Cavs' Max Strus drills 59-foot buzzer-beater to edge Mavericks
NBA // 5 days ago
Cavs' Max Strus drills 59-foot buzzer-beater to edge Mavericks
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Max Strus took just one dribble off an inbound pass, elevated and heaved a two-handed shot from 59 feet, draining the attempt at the final buzzer to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a hectic win over the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA's Los Angeles Clippers unveil new logo, uniforms
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA's Los Angeles Clippers unveil new logo, uniforms
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers announced a rebranding, introducing new logos and uniforms Monday ahead of their move to the Intuit Dome in 2025.
Heat's Jimmy Butler likens NBA suspension to jail sentence
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler likens NBA suspension to jail sentence
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who was one of five players suspended for a fight that broke out during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, took to Instagram where he joked that the ban was akin to a jail sentence.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
NBA // 1 week ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday.
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James and other elite players say they want more competition in the NBA All-Star Game after combining for a record 397 points in the latest meeting between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.
Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Injured Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested after he allegedly punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in a parking tunnel before tip off of their game at Footprint Center, Phoenix police said.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will launch a YouTube series Tuesday, discussing mental health with past and present NBA stars and influencers, he announced Wednesday.
Draymond Green thinks suspension 'helped' streaking Warriors
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Draymond Green thinks suspension 'helped' streaking Warriors
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Draymond Green believes his recent 16-game suspension helped the Golden State Warriors "in a weird way," leading to their current hot streak and emergence of forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield in trade with Indiana Pacers
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield in trade with Indiana Pacers
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade two players and three draft picks to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for forward Buddy Hield, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
Alone at the top: Caitlin Clark sets NCAA all time points record
Alone at the top: Caitlin Clark sets NCAA all time points record
LeBron James tops 40,000 points
LeBron James tops 40,000 points
NCAA proposes helmet communications, 2-minute warnings for football
NCAA proposes helmet communications, 2-minute warnings for football
Four Kentucky Derby preps, "Big Cap" at Santa Anita top weekend horse racing
Four Kentucky Derby preps, "Big Cap" at Santa Anita top weekend horse racing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement