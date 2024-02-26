Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 26, 2024 / 8:19 AM

Heat's Jimmy Butler likens NBA suspension to jail sentence

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will serve a one-game suspension Monday night and miss a game against the Sacramento Kings. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will serve a one-game suspension Monday night and miss a game against the Sacramento Kings. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who was one of five players suspended for a fight that broke out during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, took to Instagram where he joked that the ban was akin to a jail sentence.

The NBA announced Sunday that Butler, fellow Heat forward Nikola Jovic and Pelicans forward Naji Marshall were suspended for one game without pay for instigating and engaging in the "on-court altercation" Friday in New Orleans. Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were given three-game suspensions.

Advertisement

Butler responded to the news of the ban a few hours after it was issued.

"It was all Nikola Jovic's fault," he wrote for the caption on an Instagram post, which featured the teammates posing on an altered movie poster for the Bad Boys franchise.

Butler tagged the location of the post as the Miami-Dade County Jail. He also posted screenshots of music he was listening to on his Instagram story, including Akon's "Locked Up" and Kanye West's "Jail."

Advertisement

Butler, 34, is averaging a team-high 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team selection appeared in 38 games so far this season.

The Heat (31-25) will play without the star forward when they battle the Sacramento Kings (33-23) at 10 p.m. EST Monday in Sacramento.

"I want to go out there and compete with my guys, as does Nico, as does T.B.," Butler told reporters Sunday, when asked about his teammate beating the Kings.

"I think we have enough to get it done. It might be a little bit more difficult, but I know that these guys can do it."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday that he didn't think the NBA was correct in its decision to ban Butler for one game.

"It felt like Jimmy shouldn't have gotten a game on that," Spoelstra said. "It was really just kind of tangling and a little pushing. I don't think that deserves another game, because he ended up missing the fourth quarter. But it is what it is."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
NBA // 6 days ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday.
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA All-Stars seek more competition after record 397-point game
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James and other elite players say they want more competition in the NBA All-Star Game after combining for a record 397 points in the latest meeting between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.
Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
NBA // 1 week ago
Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Injured Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested after he allegedly punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in a parking tunnel before tip off of their game at Footprint Center, Phoenix police said.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
NBA // 1 week ago
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will launch a YouTube series Tuesday, discussing mental health with past and present NBA stars and influencers, he announced Wednesday.
Draymond Green thinks suspension 'helped' streaking Warriors
NBA // 1 week ago
Draymond Green thinks suspension 'helped' streaking Warriors
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Draymond Green believes his recent 16-game suspension helped the Golden State Warriors "in a weird way," leading to their current hot streak and emergence of forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield in trade with Indiana Pacers
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield in trade with Indiana Pacers
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade two players and three draft picks to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for forward Buddy Hield, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joe Embiid eyes knee surgery, extended absence
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Joe Embiid eyes knee surgery, extended absence
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on his injured left knee and will be out indefinitely, the team announced.
Losing Adams in trade to Rockets will be 'tough,' Grizzlies' Jackson says
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Losing Adams in trade to Rockets will be 'tough,' Grizzlies' Jackson says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Center Jaren Jackson Jr. cited Steven Adams' physicality and off-the-court rapport with teammates while saying his recent trade to the Houston Rockets will be "tough" on the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA fines Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $40K for referee slight
NBA // 3 weeks ago
NBA fines Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $40K for referee slight
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards $40,000 for "repeatedly publicly criticizing" officials after a recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league announced Wednesday.
Former All-Star, NBA champion Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Former All-Star, NBA champion Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Former All-Star and NBA Finals champion Rajon Rondo was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, an Indiana State Police spokesman told UPI on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB working on uniform fit alterations amid see-through pants controversy
MLB working on uniform fit alterations amid see-through pants controversy
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
$20M Saudi Cup, Kentucky Derby preps set in weekend horse racing
$20M Saudi Cup, Kentucky Derby preps set in weekend horse racing
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement