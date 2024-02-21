Apple releases sports app, with real-time scores, stream features

The Apple Sports app is shown on its release day on Feb. 21, 2024. Photo courtesy of Apple
"We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want -- an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats," Apple senior vice president of services Eddy Cue said in a news release.
"Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues."
The Apple Sports app allows users to follow teams in different leagues, with access to real-time data. Photo courtesy of Apple
The app features MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball and NHL action.
Apple Sports users also can access scores and statistics from all five major European soccer leagues -- German's Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga, England's Premier League, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 -- in addition to Mexico's Liga MX.
Apple said NFL, MLB, NCAA football, National Women's Soccer League and WNBA information will be integrated "over time."
App users can explore play-by-play data, lineup details, live betting odds and more. They can tap their screens to watch live games from Apple and other connected streaming apps, but a subscription to those services may still be required.