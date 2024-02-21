Apple releases sports app, with real-time scores, stream features

The Apple Sports app is shown on its release day on Feb. 21, 2024. Photo courtesy of Apple

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Apple released the Apple Sports app Wednesday, allowing fans to track real-time scores from their favorite teams and easier access to streams from games around the world. Apple Sports is free for iPhone users and available for download in the App Store in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. Advertisement

"We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want -- an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats," Apple senior vice president of services Eddy Cue said in a news release.

"Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues."

The app features MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball and NHL action.

Apple Sports users also can access scores and statistics from all five major European soccer leagues -- German's Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga, England's Premier League, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 -- in addition to Mexico's Liga MX.

Apple said NFL, MLB, NCAA football, National Women's Soccer League and WNBA information will be integrated "over time."

App users can explore play-by-play data, lineup details, live betting odds and more. They can tap their screens to watch live games from Apple and other connected streaming apps, but a subscription to those services may still be required.