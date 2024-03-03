LeBron James tops 40,000 points

1 of 2 | Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scores against the Golden State Warriors in 2023. James surpassed 40,000 points Saturday night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers basketball icon LeBron James reached 40,000 points Saturday night in his 21st NBA season, aiming to put the all-time scoring record beyond reach, and has no plans to retire. "Being the first player to do something, it's pretty cool in this league, just knowing the history, the greats that's come through the league, and then you see some of the greats on the floor tonight, it was great to compete," James said. "But for me, the main thing, as always, is to win, and I hated that it had to happen in a defeat." Advertisement

James hit the historic basket with 10:39 left in the second half in a 124-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets. James passed the previous record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387 points in 2023.

Advertisement

James reached the milestone in 1,475 regular-season games, scoring double-digit points in each of the last 1,205. Known for his meticulous preparation both during the season and the offseason, James has largely avoided major injuries, while also playing what amounts to another 3 1/2 seasons worth of games in the playoffs on his way to four titles in 10 NBA Finals appearances.

"I come to work and prepare and prep, mentally, physically, spiritually every single night when it's time to play, and I just try to go out and contribute," he said.

"Been able to do it for 20-plus years, including this year. When I come on the floor and feel pretty good, I feel I can make plays. Still able to do the things that I was doing 10 years ago. And some things I was doing 20 years ago, which is weird to say."

From 2005-2010, Nuggets coach Michael Malone spent five seasons with James as an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He remembers it was already a priority for James to remain in top physical condition.

"I remember being in Cleveland, him being in the weight room with our weight and strength coaches, and there's no way he's doing what he's doing at this stage of his career if he is not putting a ton of time into his body, his diet, his sleep, all those things that really matter," Malone said before the game.

Advertisement

James has achieved the scoring feat without him wanting that to be his trademark. He is fourth in career assists with 10,847, picking up another nine against Denver, and he averages 7.35 per game. Ranking among the top 25 in the league.

Given what it took for James to reach the threshold, 40,000 points will be difficult to eclipse for any current player.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic may have the best shot at it. His career average of 28.51 points per game is third in league history behind Michael Jordan (30.12) and Wilt Chamberlain (30.07). But Doncic will need to sustain that pace for 1,022 more games to match James, stretching into the 2036-37 season, and he will have to remain injury-free.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic also has an outside chance but will need to average 25 points over his next 1,057 appearances. That would equal nearly 13 full seasons without injuries or any other unforeseen circumstances. He would be 41 years old.

At 39, it is not likely, but also not inconceivable, that James could reach the 50,000-point milestone. If he were to continue averaging 25 points per game, which is what he is scoring this season, and play 55 games in each future season, James would be approaching that milestone in 2031-32.

Advertisement

Malone wouldn't rule it out.

"Really, when you take a step back, you just have to marvel at the longevity. But he's just not playing at this. He is playing effectively," Malone said. "I'm sure for him, that'll be his decision down the road probably in five, six years. 'Am I still playing effectively?' And he is."