Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson (L) tested positive for two drugs listed on the NBA's banned substance list. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson for 25 games for violating its anti-drug program, the league announced Tuesday. Thompson's suspension, which is without pay, will start Wednesday when the Cavaliers battle the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. Advertisement

The NBA said Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. Both drugs are banned by the NBA and listed under the steroids and performance-enhancing drug section of the collective bargaining agreement.

Thompson, 32, is averaging a career-low 3.8 points per game through 36 games this season. The 12-year veteran joined the Cavaliers in September as a free agent. He started his first tenure with the Eastern Conference franchise as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thompson won a championship alongside former teammates LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in 2016.

The Cavaliers (26-15) will face the Bucks at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday in Milwaukee. Thompson could return in mid-March, under the terms of his suspension.