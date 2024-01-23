Breaking News
13 Oscar nominations for 'Oppenheimer'; Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera get nod for 'Barbie'
NBA
Jan. 23, 2024 / 10:49 AM

Hornets to trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry, draft pick

By Alex Butler
Former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (R) will join a Miami Heat roster that features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (R) will join a Miami Heat roster that features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Charlotte Hornets agreed to trade guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for guard Kyle Lowry and a first-round draft pick.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Miami Herald about the agreement Tuesday morning.

Rozier, 29, averaged a career-high 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game through 30 starts this season for the Hornets. He logged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game through nine seasons in the NBA.

Rozier, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, spent his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics. He is under contract through 2025-26.

Lowry, 37, averaged just 8.2 points, 4 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 37 appearances this season for the Heat.

The six-time All-Star, who joined the Heat in a 2021 trade from the Charlotte Hornets, is set to become a free agent this off-season.

He averaged 14.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 18 seasons in the league, including early tenures with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

The Heat (24-19) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (16-27) at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday in Miami. They will host the Celtics (34-10) on Thursday at the Kaseya Center.

The Hornets (10-31) will face the Detroit Pistons (4-39) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Detroit. They will host the Rockets (20-22) on Friday in Charlotte.

