Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 19, 2024 / 8:25 AM

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards converts self alley-oop off backboard

By Alex Butler

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards did several crossovers, pump faked and threw a pass off the backboard before catching the ball and slamming it for an innovative dunk in a Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The All-Star guard went aerial with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter of the 118-103 victory Thursday in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

"I did a double between-the-legs," Edwards told TNT's Inside the NBA. "I was just trying to get to a spot like an elbow spot. He kinda cut me off and I didn't have anybody to pass it to."

The Timberwolves trailed 81-75 with about two minutes left in the quarter when Edwards dribbled above the 3-point arc. He drew defender Xavier Tillman.

Edwards started the play by working to his left. He then did a quick dribble right, before throwing the ball between his legs from behind with his right hand. Edwards followed by flicking his left wrist and throwing the ball back between his legs and into his right hand. He then popped up for a fake, forcing Tillman into a jump.

Advertisement

Edwards ducked around the leaping defender and threw the ball high off the right side of the backboard. He then jumped over the paint and caught the ball, before slamming it through the rim.

The Timberwolves, who trailed by as many as 13 points, outscored the Grizzlies 68-48 in the second half of the comeback victory.

Edwards scored a team-high 28 points, with 26 in the second half. He scored 14 in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth. He also logged five assists and five rebounds.

Timberwolves big man Naz Reid scored 20 points off the bench, including 13 in the first quarter. Center Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley chipped in 17 points apiece for the Timberwolves.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 36 points, with 23 in the first half.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging a career-high 26.1 points per game this season. The star guard also logged 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game through his 38 starts.

Advertisement

The Timberwolves (30-11) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-13) at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies (15-26) will face the Chicago Bulls (20-23) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
NBA // 20 hours ago
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks is being postponed after the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
NBA // 1 day ago
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies of heart attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City. The Warriors game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed.
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
NBA // 1 week ago
Kawhi Leonard: $153M extension gives Clippers chance to re-sign Paul George, James Harden
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard, who was eligible for an extension worth more than $200 million, said agreeing to his three-year, $153 million deal gives the Los Angeles Clippers a better chance to re-sign his star teammates.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
NBA // 1 week ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rolling Thunder overwhelm Heat
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander often appeared to hover, pausing mid-flight while deciding between rim attacks and sizzling passes, as the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed past the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra agree to 8-year contract extension
NBA // 1 week ago
Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra agree to 8-year contract extension
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and head coach Erik Spoelstra agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $100 million.
Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
NBA // 1 week ago
Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and several other assistants after another 9-8 season in 2023-24, the team announced.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to undergo season-ending surgery
NBA // 1 week ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to undergo season-ending surgery
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- LeBron James threw down a rim-shaking dunk over Paul George during a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers, soaring over the lane and using his right hand to emphatically smash the ball through the net.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic beats Warriors with 39-foot buzzer-beater
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic beats Warriors with 39-foot buzzer-beater
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic took three dribbles to cross half-court and flung a 39-foot shot off the backboard as the final buzzer sounded, sinking a deep game-winner to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Golden State Warriors.
Former No. 5 pick Ricky Rubio retires from NBA, cites mental health
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Former No. 5 pick Ricky Rubio retires from NBA, cites mental health
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ricky Rubio, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, has retired, he announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek advance; Rune, Pegula upset
Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek advance; Rune, Pegula upset
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
Golden State Warriors postpone second game after Dejan Milojević's death
Shawn Barber, world champion pole vaulter, dies at 29
Shawn Barber, world champion pole vaulter, dies at 29
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Tennis writer Mike Dickson, 59, dies at Australian Open
Miami tight end Cam McCormick to return for 9th college football season
Miami tight end Cam McCormick to return for 9th college football season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement