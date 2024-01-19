Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards did several crossovers, pump faked and threw a pass off the backboard before catching the ball and slamming it for an innovative dunk in a Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The All-Star guard went aerial with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter of the 118-103 victory Thursday in Minneapolis.

"I did a double between-the-legs," Edwards told TNT's Inside the NBA. "I was just trying to get to a spot like an elbow spot. He kinda cut me off and I didn't have anybody to pass it to."

The Timberwolves trailed 81-75 with about two minutes left in the quarter when Edwards dribbled above the 3-point arc. He drew defender Xavier Tillman.

Edwards started the play by working to his left. He then did a quick dribble right, before throwing the ball between his legs from behind with his right hand. Edwards followed by flicking his left wrist and throwing the ball back between his legs and into his right hand. He then popped up for a fake, forcing Tillman into a jump.

Edwards ducked around the leaping defender and threw the ball high off the right side of the backboard. He then jumped over the paint and caught the ball, before slamming it through the rim.

The Timberwolves, who trailed by as many as 13 points, outscored the Grizzlies 68-48 in the second half of the comeback victory.

Edwards scored a team-high 28 points, with 26 in the second half. He scored 14 in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth. He also logged five assists and five rebounds.

Timberwolves big man Naz Reid scored 20 points off the bench, including 13 in the first quarter. Center Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley chipped in 17 points apiece for the Timberwolves.

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 36 points, with 23 in the first half.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging a career-high 26.1 points per game this season. The star guard also logged 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game through his 38 starts.

The Timberwolves (30-11) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-13) at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies (15-26) will face the Chicago Bulls (20-23) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.