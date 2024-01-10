Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Jan. 10, 2024 / 7:41 AM

Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra agree to 8-year contract extension

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (C) agreed to an eight-year contract extension Tuesday night. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (C) agreed to an eight-year contract extension Tuesday night. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and head coach Erik Spoelstra agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $100 million.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Miami Herald about the agreement Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Spoelstra, 53, owns a 725-506 regular-season record in 16 years as head coach of the Heat. He won two NBA Finals and six Eastern Conference championships during that tenure, including last postseason's run to the NBA Finals.

Spoelstra led the Heat to the playoffs in 12 of his previous 15 seasons. They posted losing record just twice during that span. His 109 career playoff victories rank No. 5 all-time.

"Worth every single cent of that contract," LeBron James, who played for Spoelstra for four seasons, posted Tuesday night on X. "Congrats Spo!"

The Heat are 21-15 this season and sit in first place in the Eastern Conference's Southeast Division.

Spoelstra finished inside the Top 5 for NBA Coach of the Year Award four times, but has yet to claim that honor. He received Coach of the Month honors nine times.

Advertisement

The NBA named Spoelstra as one of the Top 15 coaches in league history in 2022.

The Heat will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-11) at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
NBA // 1 day ago
Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and several other assistants after another 9-8 season in 2023-24, the team announced.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to undergo season-ending surgery
NBA // 1 day ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to undergo season-ending surgery
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced.
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- LeBron James threw down a rim-shaking dunk over Paul George during a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers, soaring over the lane and using his right hand to emphatically smash the ball through the net.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic beats Warriors with 39-foot buzzer-beater
NBA // 5 days ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic beats Warriors with 39-foot buzzer-beater
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic took three dribbles to cross half-court and flung a 39-foot shot off the backboard as the final buzzer sounded, sinking a deep game-winner to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Golden State Warriors.
Former No. 5 pick Ricky Rubio retires from NBA, cites mental health
NBA // 5 days ago
Former No. 5 pick Ricky Rubio retires from NBA, cites mental health
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ricky Rubio, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, has retired, he announced Thursday on social media.
Ja Morant calls dunk on 7-footer Victor Wembanyama a 'late Christmas gift'
NBA // 6 days ago
Ja Morant calls dunk on 7-footer Victor Wembanyama a 'late Christmas gift'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ja Morant said he didn't wake up wanting to dunk on Victor Wembanyama, but was happy to provide a "late Christmas gift" to his fans by jamming on the 7-footer during a Memphis Grizzlies victory.
Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
NBA // 6 days ago
Indiana Pacers become first major pro team with QR code jerseys
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers will become the first major professional sports team in the United States to sport QR code patches on their jerseys, starting with their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team said Wednesday.
Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
NBA // 1 week ago
Nikola Jokic ties Wilt Chamberlain record with 3rd perfect-shooting triple-double
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic scored 26 points while making all 11 of his shot attempts and totaling 14 rebounds and 10 assists to log his third career perfect-shooting triple-double, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the most in NBA history.
Cade Cunningham asks Pistons to 'stay together' amid NBA record losing streak
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Cade Cunningham asks Pistons to 'stay together' amid NBA record losing streak
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham called on his team to stay together after a setback to the Brooklyn Nets, which resulted in an NBA record 27th-consecutive loss.
Joel Embiid nets 51, leads 76ers past Timberwolves
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Joel Embiid nets 51, leads 76ers past Timberwolves
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid scored at least 50 points for the seventh time of his career, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Philadelphia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Penix Jr. calls College Football Playoff finale injuries 'nothing major'
Michael Penix Jr. calls College Football Playoff finale injuries 'nothing major'
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
NFL playoffs: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans kick off wild-card weekend
Tennessee Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons
Tennessee Titans fire coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons
Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
Jacksonville Jaguars fire defensive coach Mike Caldwell, others after 9-8 season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement