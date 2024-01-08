Lakers' LeBron James throws down powerful dunk on Clippers' Paul George

1 of 5 | Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James scored 25 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- LeBron James threw down a rim-shaking dunk over Paul George during a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers, soaring over the lane and using his right hand to emphatically smash the ball through the net. James took flight about a minute into the third quarter of the 106-103 triumph Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He totaled a game-high 25 points, with eight rebounds and seven assists. Advertisement

"We have to continue to get better," James told reporters. "We will try to use this to catapult. ... It was a good start. Hopefully we can start from here and continue to get better."

The Lakers trailed 55-52 when they broke out in transition at the 11:02 mark in the third quarter. James recovered a loose ball and dribbled forward, bolting over half court as he weaved past defenders. He then put one foot in the paint, picked up the ball and jumped in front of George.

James palmed the ball and lifted his right arm high, while using his left to shield George, as he finished the play. The Lakers bench erupted in celebration of the sequence.

James scored 10 points in the quarter. The Lakers outscored the Clippers 32-24 in the quarter and carried an 81-77 edge into the fourth. The Clippers outscored the Lakers 26-25 over the final 12 minutes and tied the score at one point, but were unable to rally for a victory.

The Lakers outshot the Clippers 51.2% to 39.6%. Lakers center Anthony Davis totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds. Lakers guards Taurean Prince and D'Angelo Russell scored 13 points apiece.

George and Clippers big man Ivica Zubac scored 22 points apiece in the loss. Zubac also recorded 19 rebounds.

The Lakers (18-19) will host the Toronto Raptors (15-21) at 10:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Clippers (22-13) will host the Phoenix Suns (19-17) at 10:30 p.m. Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

