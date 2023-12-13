Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Dec. 13, 2023 / 8:14 AM

Warriors' Draymond Green ejected for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic

By Alex Butler
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected a league-high three times through 15 games this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected a league-high three times through 15 games this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green received his third ejection of the season for swinging his arm and hitting center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The sequence occurred with about 8:23 remaining in the 119-116 setback Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Green, who totaled two points, two assists and two rebounds in the loss, apologized for the hit at his postgame news conference. He also said he swung his arms while attempting to "sell a call."

Advertisement

"As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf, because I didn't intent to hit him," Green told reporters. "I sell calls with my arms. I don't fall to sell a call. I'm not a flopper.

"So I was just selling a call."

Related

The Warriors were attempting to throw the ball in from the sideline at the start of the sequence. Nurkic was guarding Green near the corner closest to that sideline. Nurkic used his left arm to hold Green before the Warriors forward spun around and swung his right arm. Green's arm then hit Nurkic hard on the left side of his face. The Suns big man fell to the floor while holding his face.

Advertisement

Green was immediately given a flagrant Type 2 foul, triggering an automatic ejection.

The NBA will review the sequence and could further discipline Green for his latest actions. Warriors forward was suspended for five games in November for putting center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. His first ejection of the season occurred earlier that same month after he pushed Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

"What's going on with him? I don't know," Nurkic told reporters, when asked about Green. "Personally, I feel like that brother needed help. I'm glad he didn't try to choke me. At the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball. I'm just out there trying to play basketball. ... I hope whatever he has going on in his life gets better."

Nurkic recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Devin Booker totaled a game-high 32 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Fellow All-Star guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 24 points.

Green, 33, is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. The four-time All-Star, four-time champion, two-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defensive Team selection committed 26 fouls (shooting or offensive) in 15 games this season.

Advertisement

He has been among the league leaders in technical fouls for the last several seasons.

The Warriors (10-14) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (13-10) at 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Los Angeles. The Suns (14-10) will host the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Phoenix.

Latest Headlines

LeBron James, Lakers beat Suns after controversial call, clinch tourney spot
NBA // 6 days ago
LeBron James, Lakers beat Suns after controversial call, clinch tourney spot
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA's in-season tournament in Los Angeles.
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Sands casino controlling shareholder Miriam Adelson is reportedly selling a $2 billion stake in the company to buy the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, according to a filing with the SEC.
NBA acknowledges probe into Josh Giddey's relationship with underage girl
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA acknowledges probe into Josh Giddey's relationship with underage girl
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The NBA has confirmed it is looking into allegations concerning Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and his relationship with an underage girl.
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Running backs Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker and De'Von Achane were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
NBA suspends Draymond Green 5 games for Rudy Gobert headlock
NBA // 3 weeks ago
NBA suspends Draymond Green 5 games for Rudy Gobert headlock
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games for his headlock of center Rudy Gobert during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced.
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Draymond Green put center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an on-court brawl during a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and could face league discipline.
'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run
NBA // 4 weeks ago
'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins" will debut Nov. 21 and could feature a potential postseason run for the AFC East franchise, HBO and NFL Films announced Monday morning.
76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car
NBA // 4 weeks ago
76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey wasn't thinking about himself after scoring a career-high 50 points. He took the opportunity to dedicate the game to teammate Kelly Oubre, who was recently hit by a car.
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
NBA // 1 month ago
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- 76ers player Kelly Oubre Jr. has been released from a Philadelphia hospital after being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car Saturday night, the team said.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
NBA // 1 month ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo gave several fans a rare experience, momentarily taking a courtside seat after he was ejected for a stare down during a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Detroit Pistons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
College football: Notre Dame QB Hartman, UNC's Maye to skip bowl games
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement