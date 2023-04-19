Trending
April 19, 2023 / 7:32 AM

Warriors' Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stomp on Domantas Sabonis

By Alex Butler
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected for his stomp on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected for his stomp on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

April 19 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during Game 2 of their playoff series, the league announced.

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the suspension, which is without pay, Tuesday night. The league said the suspension was "based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike conduct acts."

The incident occurred with about seven minutes remaining in the Warriors' 114-106 loss to the Kings on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Kings guard Malik Monk drove the lane at the start of the play. He missed a shot, which was rebounded by Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Sabonis fell to the floor as traffic collected in the paint. He landed near Green's right leg.

RELATED Kings take 2-0 lead on Warriors; Draymond Green ejected

Sabonis then put his arms around Green's leg and pulled on his ankle. Green, who was running back in transition, untangled himself and used his right foot to step on Sabonis' chest. Sabonis remained on the floor, writhing in pain. Green was given a flagrant foul and ejected. Sabonis received a technical foul, but stayed in the game.

The league said Green's actions were "in response to Sabonis grabbing" his ankle, but did not issue a suspension to the Kings forward.

Green received six flagrant fouls and 27 technicals through his first 147 playoff games. He also received a suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals, when the Warriors lost a 3-1 series lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

RELATED Kings clinch NBA playoff spot, end 16-year drought

He was suspended in 2018 for one game for an altercation with former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant. The Warriors announced in October that Green would spend time away from the team after he punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice.

Green received an automatic one-game suspension in March after he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season.

Green will serve his latest suspension when the Warriors host the Kings in Game 3 at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Kings announced Tuesday that Sabonis sustained a bruised sternum and is questionable for Game 3.

RELATED Warriors' Draymond Green fined for punching teammate Jordan Poole

The Kings hold a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

