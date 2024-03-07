Thunder's Bismack Biyombo 'fine' after fainting during game vs. Blazers, coach says

March 7 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo is "fine" after he fainted during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, coach Mark Daigneault told reporters.

Daigneault provided the update at his postgame news conference Wednesday in Portland, Ore. The Thunder beat the Blazers 128-120 at Moda Center. Biyombo did not play in the matchup.

"He's fine," Daigneault said. "He just fainted, basically. He was in the locker room at halftime laughing and joking and he stayed back there. But he is doing fine."

The incident occurred during a first-quarter timeout. Biyombo stood and waited to encourage Thunder players as they left the court for the timeout, but started to fall backward.

He then landed on the floor. Members of the Blazers medical staff tended to the 6-foot-8 center before he was helped to the locker room. Biyombo walked back through the tunnel with his right hand on the back of his head.

Biyombo is expected to be further evaluated Thursday.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 37 points in Wednesday's win. Thunder forward Jalen Williams chipped in 31 points. Center Chet Holmgren totaled 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the victory.

The Thunder (43-19) are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference. They will host the Miami Heat (35-26) at 8 p.m. EST Friday in Oklahoma City.