March 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi in October, the NBA and Middle Eastern city's department of culture and tourism announced Wednesday. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 will be played Oct. 4 and 6 and air live throughout the United Arab Emirates and around the world. Advertisement

"The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi," Celtics president Rich Gotham said in a news release.

"Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe."

The NBA said that broadcasts of Abu Dhabi preseason games will reach more than 200 countries and territories on TV, digital media and social media. NBA games started airing in the United Arab Emirates during the 1987-88.

"The Denver Nuggets organization couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to visit and play NBA games in Abu Dhabi this coming preseason," said Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Korenke Sports & Entertainment, who operate the Nuggets.

"We look forward to this unique experience and being able to help expand the global reach of our great league."

The defending champion Nuggets (42-20) will host the Celtics, who have the NBA's best record (48-13) this season, at 10 p.m. EST Thursday in Denver.