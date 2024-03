Veteran guard Patty Mills averaged a career-high 11.4 points per game in 2021-22 for the Brooklyn Nets. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat officially signed veteran guard Patty Mills on Wednesday, the team announced. The Heat waived guard Dru Smith in a corresponding transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mills will wear No. 88. The 15-year veteran averaged just 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game over 19 appearances this season for the Atlanta Hawks, and was waived last month. Advertisement

Mills averaged 6.2 points, 1.4 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game over 40 appearances last season for the Brooklyn Nets. He previously suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

The 35-year old averaged a career-high 11.4 points in 2021 for the Nets. He logged 8.9 points per game over 879 career appearances.

Mills, who was honored for his sportsmanship in 2021-22 with the Joe Dumars Trophy, was on the 2013-14 Spurs team that beat the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh-led Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Smith, 26, averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over nine appearances for the Heat this season.

The Heat (35-26), who have won seven of their last eight games, will face the Dallas Mavericks (34-28) at 7:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Dallas.