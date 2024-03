Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (R) was ruled out of Thursday's game because of left knee soreness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns injured the meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Star Tribune about the development Thursday. The veteran big man is seeking opinions about his next course of action, according to those reports. Advertisement

Towns logged just 21 minutes in the Timberwolves' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday in Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves said Wednesday that Towns was ruled out for their game Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis because of left knee soreness.

Towns averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists through 60 games this season. The four-time All-Star averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists through his first nine seasons.

Towns was limited to just 29 games last season because of a calf injury. His potential loss from the lineup during their 2023-24 campaign could prove devastating, as the Timberwolves are currently tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record (43-19) in the Western Conference.

The Pacers (35-28) will host the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. EST Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.