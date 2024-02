Head coach Jacque Vaughn (C) led the Brooklyn Nets to a 21-33 start this season. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 start to the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday. Vaughn, a former Nets assistant, took over on an interim basis in 2022 after the firing of former head coach Steve Nash. The Nets named Vaughn their permanent coach a week later. Advertisement

The Nets said they will name a new interim coach "in the near future."

Vaughn led the Nets to a 43-32 record over the final 75 games of last season. He also went 7-3 as the Nets' interim coach in 2020, after the firing of former head coach Kenny Atkinson.

He posted a 58-158 record in three seasons coaching the Orlando Magic from 2012-13 through 2014-15.

The 2023-24 Nets rank 21st in points per game (113.4) and 16th in points allowed (115.6). They were 12-9 through their first 21 games, but are 9-24 since. The Nets lost five of their last six games before the All-Star break and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Brooklyn will face the Toronto Raptors (19-36) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Toronto.