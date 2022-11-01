Trending
NBA
Nov. 1, 2022 / 1:36 PM

Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash

By Alex Butler
Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash (C) led the team to a 2-5 start this season. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Nets said a decision regarding the next coach will be made in the near future.

Nash, 48, led the Nets to a 48-24 record in his first season in 2020-21. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals that postseason.

The Nets went 44-38 in 2021-22 and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round last postseason.

"It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday," Nash said in a statement.

"I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism."

Nash and the Nets lost five of their first six games this season. The Nets beat the Indiana Pacers in their seventh game, 116-109, Monday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

They rank 18th in points per game and allowed the third-most points per game (120.3) so far this season.

The Nets will host the Chicago Bulls (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

