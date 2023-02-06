Advertisement
Brooklyn Nets to trade All-Star Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks

By Alex Butler
Veteran guard Kyrie Irving (L) is set to join fellow All-Star Luka Doncic on a revamped Dallas Mavericks roster after a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Veteran guard Kyrie Irving (L) is set to join fellow All-Star Luka Doncic on a revamped Dallas Mavericks roster after a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and power forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for two players and three draft picks.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Dallas Morning News about the agreement Sunday night. The Mavericks are expected to send the Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected first-round pick in the 2029 NBA Draft and second-round picks in the 2027 NBA Draft and 2029 NBA Draft as part of the trade.

Neither team officially confirmed the transaction, but Irving and Dinwiddie each tweeted about the deal Sunday night.

"Thank you Nets world fans and supporters for the love on and off the court," Irving tweeted. "I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y'all. It will always be love from me and my family."

Irving, 30, averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game through 40 starts so far this season. The three-time All-NBA selection averaged a career-high 27.4 points per game in 2021-22 and 2019-20.

He averaged 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds through his first 651 career appearances. Irving is under contract for $36.9 million this season and is set to become a free agent this off-season.

Dinwiddie, 29, is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds through 53 games this season. The eight-year veteran is signed through 2023-24.

Finney-Smith, 29, is averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season. The six-year veteran averaged a career-high 11 points per game last season. He is under contract through 2024-25, with a player option for 2025-26.

Morris, 33, averaged 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds through 27 games this season. The 11-year veteran is under contract for $1.8 million this season and is set to become a free agent this off-season.

The Mavericks (28-26) will face the Utah Jazz (27-27) at 9 p.m. EST Monday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Nets (32-20) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (30-26) at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

