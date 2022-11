The Brooklyn Nets named interim coach Jacque Vaughn their permanent coach Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets hired Jacque Vaughn as their head coach, the team announced Wednesday. Vaughn was named interim coach last week after the Nets fired Steve Nash. "Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release. Advertisement

"He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball."

Vaughn was named interim coach Nov. 1 to temporarily replace Nash. Under Vaughn's helm, the team has a 2-2 record.

Vaughn was in his seventh season as a Nets assistant. He also led the Nets to a 7-3 record in 10 games as Nets head coach during the 2019-20 season.

He also led the Orlando Magic to a 58-158 record in three seasons as head coach from 2012-12 through 2014-15.

He previously served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs.

Vaughn, the No. 27 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, played for 12 seasons. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 assists per game for his career.

The Nets (4-7) will host the New York Knicks (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.