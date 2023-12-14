Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo nets career-high 64, scuffles with Pacers over game ball

1 of 5 | Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points to spark a win over the Indiana Pacers, but controversy ensued after the bout, as the Milwaukee Bucks star argued with opponents while trying to claim the game ball. The odd sequence occurred after the Bucks' 140-126 triumph Wednesday in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo made 20 of 28 field goals and 24 free throws en route to his franchise-record point total. He also collected 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Advertisement

"He's an unstoppable player," Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said, when asked about the effort. "You can't guard him one-on-one. You've got some really good guys surrounding him, but at the end of the day, it's all him.

Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the second half, including 26 over the final 12 minutes. He became the first player in NBA history to reach his point total while making fewer than 30 field goal attempts. Antetokounmpo is also the first NBA player to make 20 field goals and 20 free throws while also shooting at least 70% on those types of shots.

Advertisement Still words being exchanged after the game has gone final.#FearTheDeer #NBA pic.twitter.com/IttboBCGsb— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) December 14, 2023

The Bucks star ran toward the Pacers coaching staff after the final whistle, in search of the game ball. He then bolted through the tunnel toward the Pacers locker room. Video posted on social media showed several Bucks players confronting the Pacers again near their locker room, while attempting to get the ball.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that they grabbed the game ball and gave it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, in honor of his first career point.

"A couple of minutes later, several of their players ended up in our hallway, and there was a big, I don't know what to call it, a fracas, melee, whatever," Carlisle said. "I don't think any punches were landed, but my general manager got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players."

Antetokounmpo eventually ended up with a ball after the game, but was unsure if it was game-used or a reserve.

"The ball that I have, which I'll take and I'll give it to my mom for sure, I don't know if it's actually the game ball," Antetokounmpo said. "Its OK. Life continues. I don't even have the game ball from -- which hurts me -- I don't have the game ball from Game 6 of the NBA Finals. I don't have the game ball from that either. It's just unfortunate. I've never seen this before."

Bucks guard Damian Lillard also scored 21 points in the victory. He made two 3-pointers, which resulted in a climb to No. 5 on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointers list.

The Bucks (17-7) will host the Detroit Pistons (2-22) at 6 p.m. EST Saturday in Milwaukee. The Pacers (13-9) will face the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia.