Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo gave several fans a rare experience, momentarily taking a courtside seat after he was ejected for a stare down during a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Detroit Pistons. The sequence occurred in the third quarter of the 120-118 victory Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo totaled 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks before his early exit. Advertisement

"It's an emotional game," Bucks coach Adrian Griffin told reporters, when asked about Antetokounmpo's ejection. "He made a phenomenal play. It's exciting and emotional."

The Bucks led 71-60 with about nine minutes left in the third quarter when Antetokounmpo blocked a shot on one end of the floor before dribbling toward the other hoop.

He reached the paint and picked up his dribble before jumping and dunking to push the Bucks' lead to 13. Antetokounmpo then looked into the eyes of Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart before turning around.

Referees issued a technical foul to Antetokounmpo for the gesture. The Bucks forward, who received an initial technical foul in the second quarter, was ejected as a result of the two infractions.

The Bucks star voiced his displeasure with the call to nearby referees. He then took a seat next to some fans who were sitting courtside before going to the locker room.

The Pistons went on to take the lead and carried a 95-90 edge into the fourth quarter. The Bucks then outscored their foes 30-23 over the final 12 minutes to secure the win.

Star guard Damian Lillard scored 18 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. Forward Bobby Portis scored 18 points off the Bucks bench.

Center Brook Lopez chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Guard Malik Beasley and forwards Jae Crowder and MarJon Beauchamp scored 10 points apiece in the victory.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham scored 33 points in the loss.

"I wasn't told anything," Griffin told reporters, when asked if referees provided an explanation for Antetokounmpo's second technical. "I think I just have to do a better job. Giannis doesn't complain to the refs. He is really respectful to the refs. I think I'm letting him down in that sense.

"I think I need to be a little more vocal during the games when he is getting hit and trying to stick up for him a little better."

The Bucks (5-2) will face the Indiana Pacers (5-3) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Indianapolis.