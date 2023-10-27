Damian Lillard scores Bucks debut record 39 in win over 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in Milwaukee. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard poured in 39 points, including all of the Milwaukee Bucks' final 11 points, to pilot a dramatic win over the Philadelphia 76ers in his debut with his new team. Lillard totaled 14 points in the fourth quarter of the 118-117 win Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. His 39 points set a franchise record for the most ever scored by a player making his debut. Advertisement

"I came here to be a part of winning and I think I've started to settle in," Lillard told reporters.

Lillard was 9 of 20 from the field, 4 of 12 from 3-point range and 17 of 17 from the foul line. He also logged eight rebounds and four assists. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 23 points and 13 rebounds.

"At the end of the day, [Lillard] had the hot hand," Antetokounmpo said of his new teammate. "We just have to keep feeding it."

The Bucks led by as many as 19 points before holding off a 76ers rally. Guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and center Joel Embiid scored 27 and 24 points, respectively, in the loss.

"We need to be better and we're going to be better," Embiid said. "For myself, I missed a lot of easy ones, had a couple turnovers. That's on me. ... I didn't do a good enough job. I'll be better."

The Bucks used a 9-0 run to take a 12-5 edge early in the first quarter. They carried a 30-23 lead into the second. Lillard poured in 17 points over the next 12 minutes and the Bucks led 63-54 at halftime.

The 76ers outscored the Bucks 31-25 in the third quarter and trailed 88-85 to start the fourth. They then used a 14-0 run to take a 102-94 edge with 6:47 remaining.

Lillard and the Bucks answered with a 19-2 run and never trailed again.

"Any time your team is encouraging you to be yourself and do what you do, it helps," Lillard said. "I've had enough conversations with guys, especially with Giannis, where I came in knowing what was expected of me. ... They are encouraging me to take control."

The Bucks (1-0) will host the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday in Milwaukee. The 76ers (0-1) will face the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Toronto.