Nov. 20, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11

By Alex Butler
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is carted off the field after suffering an injury during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is carted off the field after suffering an injury during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Running backs Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker and De'Von Achane were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Players injured in Sunday's games will be further evaluated to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who were injured Thursday, are expected to miss the rest of the season because of their ailments.

Jones sustained a knee injury and was helped off the field in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The veteran running back said he initially thought he tore his ACL, but Packers coach Matt LaFleur later told reporters that he did not think the injury will require a long-term absence.

Jones totaled 17 yards from scrimmage on five touches in the win. Packers second-string running back A.J. Dillon totaled 61 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Running back Emmanuel Wilson also left the game early because of a shoulder injury.

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell sustained a stinger and did not return.

The Chargers lost linebacker Joey Bosa to a foot injury in the first quarter of the loss and did not return. Bosa was in tears as he was carted off the field. Chargers linebacker Tanner Muse (knee) also left the game early.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley did not provide updates on those injuries.

The Packers (4-6) will face the Detroit Lions (8-2) on Thursday in Detroit. The Chargers (4-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Running back Kenneth Walker sustained an oblique injury in the first quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He totaled 16 yards from scrimmage on five touches before his exit.

The Seahawks also briefly lost quarterback Geno Smith. Coach Pete Carroll said Smith sustained bruising to his tricep and the back of his elbow. Smith returned to the game. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 233 yards and a score.

Carroll said Walker had an oblique strain and "couldn't move hardly" because of that injury.

Zach Charbonnet is the Seahawks' second string running back. He totaled 69 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches in the loss.

Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained an ankle injury and did not return to the game. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Kupp wanted to return to the game, but the ankle "just didn't quite feel good enough."

Kupp hauled in just one catch for 11 yards in the win. Demarcus Robinson, Austin Trammell and Ben Skowronek are the Rams' other wide receivers, behind Kupp and fellow starters Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua.

The Rams (4-6) will face the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks (6-4) will host the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) on Thursday in Seattle.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane limped off the field in the first quarter of a 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie, who returned from an absence triggered by a knee injury, aggravated the same knee Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Achane got his knee landed on and was in pain, but wanted to return to the game. The Dolphins opted to hold him out and will further examine the knee Monday.

Achane totaled 5 yards from scrimmage on five touches before his exit. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert totaled 93 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches.

The Raiders lost safety Marcus Epps to a neck injury in the loss. Isaiah Pola-Mao and Chris Smith II are the Raiders' backup safeties.

The Dolphins (7-3) will face the New York Jets (4-6) on Friday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Raiders (5-6) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Jets lost offensive tackle Mehki Becton (ankle) and safety Tony Adams (hand) because of injuries they sustained during their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills lost safety Taylor Rapp (neck) and cornerbacks Dane Jackson (head injury) and Taron Johnson (concussion) in the victory.

The Bills (6-5) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman sustained an ankle injury during a loss to the Lions. He left the game multiple times, making his final exit in the third quarter.

Foreman totaled six carries for 14 yards and a score. Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer are the other running backs on the Bears depth chart. Herbert totaled 41 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Johnson ran for 30 yards on six touches. Homer did not log a carry or a catch.

Bears center Lucas Patrick sustained a back injury and also left the game early. Cody Whitehair is listed as the Bears' backup center.

The Bears (3-8) will face the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) on Nov. 27 in Minneapolis.

The New York Giants lost wide receiver Darius Slayton to an arm injury during their 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders. Slayton totaled a game-high 82 yards and a score on four catches and left the game in the second quarter.

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not provide an update on Slayton's injury.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was evaluated for a concussion, but returned to the game. Commanders safety Percy Butler (back) and defensive end Efe Obada (leg) exited early because of their injuries.

The Giants (3-8) will host the New England Patriots (2-8) on Sunday in East Rutherford. The Commanders (4-7) will face the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Several Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders were injured in their loss to the 49ers. Linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) and defensive back Jamel Dean (foot/ankle) all left the game early.

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga sustained a knee injury and was ruled out. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Hufanga likely tore his ACL. George Odum and Ji'Ayir Brown are listed as the 49ers' backup safeties.

The Buccaneers (4-6) will face the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Chiefs will host the Eagles in the final game of Week 11 at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

