Jalen Ramsey, defense lead Miami Dolphins past Las Vegas Raiders

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey totaled two interceptions in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Jalen Ramsey launched his body high above the end zone, snatching a game-sealing interception to lead the Miami Dolphins past the Las Vegas Raiders for their seventh win of the season Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Ramsey completed the aerial feat for his second interception of the day with about 26 seconds left in the 20-13 triumph at Hard Rock Stadium. Linebacker Jaelen Phillips also sparked the defense, with two sacks and an interception for the Dolphins. Advertisement

"Our defense was able to will us through that game and help us win," said Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who totaled 325 passing yards and two scores, but also fumbled and threw an interception.

The Dolphins and Raiders logged three turnovers apiece and combined for just three touchdowns in the tight matchup. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in 10 catches for 146 yards and a score to lead the Dolphins offense, which totaled 422 yards, but struggled to score.

Tagovailoa fumbled during a scramble on the Dolphins' first offensive possession. Kicker Daniel Carlson made a 34-yard field goal about four minutes later for a 3-0 Raiders lead.

Tagovailoa redeemed himself on the next drive, whipping a fast pass in to Hill. The Dolphins star pass catcher then weaved between defenders en route to a 38-yard touchdown.

Two minutes later, quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, giving the lead back to the Raiders.

Tagovailoa then threw his second touchdown of the day, connecting with running back Salvon Ahmed on an 11-yard pass about 2:28 before halftime.

But the Dolphins offense remained inconsistent and failed to put the Raiders away, letting them linger for the remainder of the game.

Dolphins tight end Julian Hill fumbled less than 2 minutes after the Ahmed score, giving the Raiders the ball in the red zone. Carlson made a 47-yard field goal to end that possession, cutting the deficit to 14-13 at halftime.

Advertisement

Ramsey sparked momentum for the Dolphins midway through the third quarter, diving in front of Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker and intercepting O'Connell. Kicker Jason Sanders made a 41-yard field goal 3 minutes later for a 17-13 Dolphins lead.

Sanders added a 51-yard kick and the end of the third quarter for the final points of the game. The Raiders had several chances to answer the Dolphins in the fourth quarter, but their offense continued to stall.

Phillips intercepted O'Connell with 3:12 remaining to end one of their final drives before Ramsey reeled in his clinching turnover. Tagovailoa then kneeled to wind the final seconds off the game clock.

"It's a complete team," Ramsey said of the Dolphins. "We do have to play better complementary football at times. We will continue striving to do that."

O'Connell completed 24 of 41 passes for 271 yards, one score and three interceptions. The Raiders totaled 296 yards of offense.

Ramsey, who logged one tackle and two passes defensed, now has three interceptions in three games this season.

"I am really hoping they throw at him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Ramsey. "Both interceptions [on Sunday] were out of control in difficulty level. ... I think the whole team has gotten a little bit better, to a degree, since he has been back [from injury]. That's the type of effect that players of that caliber can have on people."

Advertisement

The Dolphins (7-3) will play the New York Jets at 3 p.m. EST Friday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Raiders (5-6) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.