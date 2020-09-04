Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers reserve forward Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Harrell garnered 58 first-place votes and a total of 397 points to edge Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (328 points) for the award. Schroder received 35 first-place votes.

Clippers teammate Lou Williams received the remaining seven first-place votes and 127 points to finish third in voting. Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood (fourth), Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (fifth), Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (sixth), Pistons guard Derrick Rose (seventh) Washington Wizards power forward Davis Bertans (eighth) and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (ninth) also received votes.

It marks the third consecutive year that a Clippers player has captured the award. Williams won the award in each of the past two seasons. The Clippers now have had the Sixth Man of the Year winner in five of the last seven years.

Williams surprised Harrell by presenting him with the trophy at a team meeting Friday.

"I had this talk with my grandmother and losing her this year, it's still tough every day," Harrell told his teammates. "This is a tremendous honor. I thank all you guys, especially [Clippers] coach [Doc Rivers]. Since I came here -- giving me this opportunity -- I've grown with you guys, especially Pat [Beverley] and Lou. Been around you guys since coming into this league.

"This is really for you guys. I just want to say thank you."

Harrell averaged career highs in points (18.6) and rebounds (7.1) per game this season, his fifth with the Clippers.